Residents Flee Burning Apartment Building in Sacramento

Residents of The Palms apartment complex in Sacramento, California were forced to evacuate on June 9 after a fire broke out in the building.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the blaze tore through 16 units over two buildings.

“Amazingly, no one was injured in this three-alarm blaze which is a testament to working smoke detectors,” the SFD wrote on Facebook.

Resident Victoria Ochoa filmed herself evacuating her apartment as the fire roared nearby. She tweeted that the fire alarms were not loud enough.

“The fire alarm in the apt complex was weak and not loud enough to hear,” she Tweeted with her video. “THANK GOD we got out in time!” Credit: Victoria Ochoa via Storyful