Residents file complaint, citing Fair Housing Act violations
Those who live in west Baltimore's Poppleton community want changes made to city policies that they said cause a disproportionate, adverse impact on Black residents. Economic Action Maryland filed an administrative complaint with the federal government that focuses on eminent domain and forcing families out of their homes. Some of the houses remain vacant while others were torn down. The complaint requests the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to investigate the city's actions dating back to 1975 to the current day.