Residents fight development in Harford County, bills proposed
Harford County residents voiced their concerns Monday over two controversial plans for developments in their neighborhoods. One involves a proposed apartment complex in Fallston. Residents with blue hats and orange T-shirts lined South Bond Street outside Harford County Council chambers Monday. "Mixing industry with residential living is a plan for disaster, and we're trying to do something to prevent that," Protect Perryman Peninsula representative Leigh Maddox said.