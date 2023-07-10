Residents Evacuated as Severe Weather Brings Flooding to Southwest Russia

Heavy summer rains brought flooding to parts of Krasnodar Krai in Russia’s southwest, prompting evacuations in the early hours of Monday, July 10.

Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) shows rescue efforts in Mirnyy, a village just over an hour’s drive northwest of Sochi.

EMERCOM said around 150 homes were flooded in Mirnyy and that rescue teams from Sochi were on the scene. Credit: Ministry of Emergency Situations via Storyful