Residents Evacuate as Wildfire Burns Homes on Greek Island of Evia

Residents and tourists were forced to evacuate the Greek island of Evia on Sunday, August 8, as wildfires burned out of control, local media reported.

People were evacuated by ferry on Sunday as houses in the suburb of Pefki burned, according to local reports. Wildfires have erupted across Greece amid high temperatures and strong winds.

This aerial footage was released by the Embassy of Russia in Greece, who said it shows a Russian aircraft working to contain the fires on Evia. Greece requested assistance from Russia, Israel, and some European countries to help with the firefighting efforts, local media reported. Credit: Embassy of Russia in Greece via Storyful