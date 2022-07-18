Residents evacuate animals from Spanish wildfires

STORY: Video shot by a volunteer helping with the evacuation showed rows of animals being led by their owners from farms nearby.

The fire approached the residential area and smoke could be seen engulfing the area.

Spain on Monday (July 18) was facing the eighth and last day of more than week-long heatwave which caused more than 510 heat-related deaths, according to estimates from the Carlos III Health Institute.

Almost the entire country faces an extreme fire risk, with fires burning thousands of hectares in Galicia, Castille and Leon, Catalonia, Extremadura and Andalusia.