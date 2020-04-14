Residents of Dublin Street Famous for Spice Girls Video Enjoy Socially Distant Exercise Session

The residents of a Dublin street took part in a Saturday morning exercise session on April 11, complete with two-meter boxes chalked on the ground to help adherence to social distancing rules.

Siona Cahill, who recorded the session and lives on Carnew Street, where it took place, told Storyful that the event was organized by a woman who is also a sports coach at a local school.

The street, in Dublin’s Stoneybatter neighborhood, was used as the location for the music video for the Spice Girls’ 1998 hit Stop.

Ireland’s coronavirus lockdown rules say exercise must be completed within a two-kilometer radius of a person’s home. Credit: Síona Cahill via Storyful