Residents concerned about plans to open human crematorium

Baltimore City residents voiced their concerns Wednesday over proposed plans to install a human crematorium in north Baltimore. "What happens when an incinerator comes into the neighborhood? What will that mean for housing values? What will that mean for the health of citizens? What will that mean for anybody who wants to consider moving into the neighborhood? We're really worried about all the work that's being put into stabilizing the York Road corridor," York Road Partnership advisor Lisa Polyak said. The crematorium would be located at York Road and Rossiter Avenue.