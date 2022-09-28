Residents of Coastal Florida Counties Warned It's Too Late to Safely Evacuate

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned that it was too late for people in Collier up to Sarasota counties to safely evacuate on Wednesday morning, September 28, as Hurricane Ian barreled towards the state’s west coast as a Category 4 storm.

DeSantis had urged residents in the path of the storm to evacuate on Tuesday, but said early on Wednesday that it was no longer possible for residents in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, and Sarasota counties to leave safely. “If you are in any of those counties it is no longer possible to safely evacuate,” DeSantis said. “It’s time to hunker down and prepare for this storm.”

DeSantis said the storm was expected to bring catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge. The National Weather Service also warned residents in coastal counties to refrain from going outside and to remain sheltered in a safe location. Credit: Governor Ron DeSantis via Storyful