Residents in Broward County rescued from flooding

Mason Burns was walking through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Wednesday night when he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye. What he saw made him do a double-take before pulling out his phone to record it. Dozens of rats scurried across the alley and through puddles, sniffing around several dumpsters and rooting through torn plastic bags. "I have never seen that many rats in one place," said Burns. The video was taken near Columbia and Hastings Streets on Wednesday night, and