Residents assess storm damage in Westlake

Storyful

Black bears brawled in the yard of a home in the Florida Panhandle in early July, leaving broken flowerpots, trampled plants, and an amazed homeowner in their wake.Chris, who asked to be referred to only by first name, owns the cameras that captured the tense standoff at his home in the beach town of Mary Esther. Chris told Storyful he initially only saw one bear, and had no idea there had been a fight until he watched the footage.The video shows a mother bear and her three cubs sniffing around the yard when another bear comes hurdling over a fence, scattering the cubs, and breaking flowerpots as a fight ensues. The sound of an air horn can be heard as Chris tried to shoo the wildlife off his property.Chris said the entire incident lasted about five minutes, and the mother bear was eventually able to collect her cubs and leave. He said after watching the footage he was shocked to see that five bears were in his backyard at once, and a “UFC match” was going on.“I spent 20 years in the army and saw some pretty crazy things, but I never saw anything like that,” he said. “Everyone I showed that video to have all said the same thing: ‘Wow, never seen that before.’” Credit: Chris via Storyful