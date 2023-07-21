Residents assess storm damage in Westlake
In Westlake, the strong winds brought down multiple tree limbs in back and front yards.
In Westlake, the strong winds brought down multiple tree limbs in back and front yards.
The fish turned out to be a pacu, which is native to South America and a cousin of the piranha.
A low-pressure system trekking in from the Prairies will bring a risk of strong thunderstorms, with damaging wind and tornado potential, to southern Ontario Thursday
Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix. Air conditioning, which made modern Phoenix even possible, is a lifeline. When a cloudless sky combines with outdoor temperatures over 100 F, your house turns into an “air fryer” or “broiler,” as the roof absorbs powerful heat and radiates it downward, said Jonathan Bean, co-director of the Institute for Energy Solutions at the University of Arizona. Bean knows this not only fr
“It has gorged itself on human food waste,” Colorado wildlife officials said.
Thunderstorm risks are going to move into Ontario Wednesday and Thursday as a low-pressure system treks in from the Prairies
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nearly a dozen wild horses have died in the first 10 days of a big mustang roundup in Nevada, deaths that a Las Vegas congresswoman is calling tragic proof of the urgent need to outlaw helicopters to capture the animals on federal land. The 11 deaths so far include five young foals, four horses with broken necks and a stallion with a snapped rear leg that was chased by a helicopter and horseback rider as it tried to flee on three legs for 35 minutes before it was euthanized, ac
While each heat dome has brought its own set of impacts to different regions across the globe, the common denominator is the tally of broken temperature records.
Some of the pythons found in Florida were escaped or released pets, but others have found a way to thrive in the Sunshine State.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man on a paddleboard escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale, not even getting wet during a tense few seconds caught on camera by friends and family as the giant creature surfaced right in front of him then glided under his board. “It’s just so massive. You’re puny against this whale,” Kevin Williams of Anchorage said Thursday, a week after his adventure with an adult humpback whale in Prince William Sound. Adult females can weigh up to 70,000 pounds (3
A sea otter launched into the national spotlight after images of her aggressively wresting surfboards away from surfers off the coast of Santa Cruz, California circulated on social media is building a fan club as she continues to evade capture. A team of wildlife experts with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium have been trying to capture the 5-year-old animal, known as otter 841, since last week because they say she poses a public safety risk. Jessica Fujii, Sea Otter Program Manager at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, said the team has faced some challenges in its pursuit, including bad weather.
House Republicans want to turbocharge the very industries chiefly responsible for the accelerating climate crisis.
The creature has bright green skin with orange-yellowish coloring on its head, arms and legs, researchers said.
Black bears brawled in the yard of a home in the Florida Panhandle in early July, leaving broken flowerpots, trampled plants, and an amazed homeowner in their wake.Chris, who asked to be referred to only by first name, owns the cameras that captured the tense standoff at his home in the beach town of Mary Esther. Chris told Storyful he initially only saw one bear, and had no idea there had been a fight until he watched the footage.The video shows a mother bear and her three cubs sniffing around the yard when another bear comes hurdling over a fence, scattering the cubs, and breaking flowerpots as a fight ensues. The sound of an air horn can be heard as Chris tried to shoo the wildlife off his property.Chris said the entire incident lasted about five minutes, and the mother bear was eventually able to collect her cubs and leave. He said after watching the footage he was shocked to see that five bears were in his backyard at once, and a “UFC match” was going on.“I spent 20 years in the army and saw some pretty crazy things, but I never saw anything like that,” he said. “Everyone I showed that video to have all said the same thing: ‘Wow, never seen that before.’” Credit: Chris via Storyful
Wildlife officers found the 33-year-old man in Kansas.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's wildfire fight is set to move toward the province's more populated southern areas amid hot and windy weather, while cooler temperatures and rain are expected to bring some relief in scorched northern regions. In the province's southeast corner near Cranbrook, an unconfirmed number of homes have been lost to the out-of-control St. Mary's River fire, B.C. government and Aq'am First Nation officials said Thursday. "We are certainly seeing a shift further south," BC Wil
Astonishing aerial footage reveals sharks are closer to us than we think – and usually leave us alone.
Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, whose story has been likened to the Tom Hanks movie “Cast Away,” said he didn’t send an SOS for himself and dog Bella in part because of his “pride.”
This invasive fish is from Asia and was likely introduced to the U.S. through Asian fish markets.
Well before it was warm enough to plant seedlings in the ground, farmer Micah Barritt began nursing crops like watermelon, eggplant and tomatoes — eventually transplanting them from his greenhouse into rich Vermont soil, hoping for a bountiful fall harvest. Within a few hours last week, those hopes were washed away when flood waters inundated the small farm, destroying a harvest with a value he estimated at $250,000. He still hopes to replant short-season crops like mustard greens, spinach, bok
Las Vegas and Phoenix have always endured broiling summers, but the scale and duration of this heat wave has brought new levels of misery.