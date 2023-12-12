Residents along street in Blanchester evacuated over gas leak
A man has been jailed for raping a woman in a "brazen attack" on the London Underground in front of other passengers during a busy morning service. Ryan Johnston, 37, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday to nine years in prison, with a further five on licence, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Johnston chased two women to their home after they noticed him masturbating while looking through the window outside a house near Bounds Green Underground station at around 5am on 23 February 2020, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.
The Welcome Project, currently running in eight states and Washington, D.C., has a connection to Meghan's work with the Hubb Community Kitchen in the U.K.
By Wednesday, millions of Canadians will be feeling the warmth, with some locales in the country expected to be more than 20 degrees above normal
A New Jersey man was sentenced to eight years in prison after being caught on camera “harassing and using racial slurs against several of his neighbors,” according to a press release from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
A tropical cyclone has rapidly intensified off the northern coast of Australia as millions across the country endure heat wave conditions that are forecast to stretch into the weekend.
The 2020 home invasion and drug robbery killed Cross Henderson, 21.
Christopher P. Lambros was sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple female patients at a Colorado hospital
The deaths of two young brothers discovered unconscious inside a Scarborough apartment on the weekend are being investigated as possible homicides, Toronto police said Monday.The boys, aged five and four, were found by police officers who responded to a residential building in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. They were both taken to separate trauma centres, where they were pronounced dead. The children's 25-year-old mother was discovered on the ground outside the
The child was still wearing a gaming headset when investigators found them dead inside a Texas home, police said.
A worker has died at a log-sorting facility on Vancouver Island, according to the United Steelworkers Union and Western Forest Products.The United Steelworkers Union Local 1-1937 says a fatal incident took place at the Nesook Bay dryland sorting facility west of Gold River Friday morning. "Our union's thoughts are with the family, friends and co-workers of the deceased member at this time, whom we offer our deepest condolences," the union said in a written statement. The union said it is not rel
The 12-year-old boy shot the man in the head then ran from the scene, police said.
The judge already ruled that Donald Trump's ex-lawyer defamed the workers and failed to produce evidence of his claims.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to "put a chill" on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety. In September, Trudeau told the House of Commons there was credible intelligence linking India to the June 18 shooting death of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the parking lot of his gurdwara in Surrey, B.C. Trudeau says in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that the som
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities have confiscated 11 tons of cocaine and arrested 20 people in two different operations against the smuggling of the illegal drugs inside shipping containers, Spain’s National Police said Tuesday. Police said that 7,500 kilograms of cocaine seized by agents in the northwestern city of Vigo were hidden between pieces of frozen tuna. Investigators said that a criminal organization was using a frozen seafood company as a front to bring the drugs from South America t
STORY: Sharon Alony-Cunio, along with her two young twins spent a harrowing 52 days as a Hamas hostage in the Gaza Strip.And in the first interview since her release, she told Reuters her thoughts were now with her husband, David, who is still held captive."Three days before we were released they separated David from us, they took him into a different hiding place, and since then I don’t know what is happening to him. The girls are torn, I’m torn, he’s been my partner for 10 years, he’s my other half and the love of my life, he’s the father of my girls who are asking every day – where’s daddy, where’s daddy? I need to explain to them that he is still there.”Alony-Cunio was one of 240 people taken hostage on Oct. 7 by Hamas gunmen who burst through the border with Israel and killed 1,200 people.The militants who attacked her kibbutz set fire to her house and took her away at gunpoint after she climbed out the window.She was taken across the border with her husband David and one of their twins…Their second daughter was held separately in Gaza for 10 days before they were reunited in captivity."Every minute we're waiting is like a Russian roulette. Will they live through the day or not. And the conditions are difficult, conditions that no one needs to live in, specially not children or adults without medicine. We saw that many have already lost their lives in captivity. So each moment is critical and we need to do everything to put the aim of releasing all hostages prior to anything else."Alony-Cunio said her group of hostages was held above ground and moved a few times, but with memories still raw and with her husband still inside, she declined to go into details.A seven-day truce saw more than 100 hostages released. The rest are still being held as Israel bombards Gaza, vowing to take out Hamas.According to local health authorities, more than 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of fighting.Now back home with her twin three-year-olds, Julie and Emma, Alony-Cunio pleads for the remaining 137 hostages to be freed.“There are a lot of families without a father, without a daughter, without a brother, without a grandfather, grandmother, mother. Everyone, it’s like 138 families there. They need to come back now. You have to do everything you can to bring them back now.”
“Somebody came and took her,” her mother said a week after the teen vanished.
GREY HIGHLANDS, ONTARIO — A 30-year-old from Ontario has been charged with murder in the death of an infant girl. Ontario Provincial Police say 30-year-old Nancy Brubacher from Grey Highlands is now charged with first-degree murder after the 10-month-old died in hospital. Police say Brubacher was originally charged last week with attempted murder and aggravated assault. OPP say officers responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at a home in Grey County on the morning of Dec. 7. They say t
Experts had expressed grave concerns for the 15m-long animal after it came dangerously close to shore.
Gloria Satterfield's sister Ginger Hadwin tells PEOPLE Alex Murdaugh is "a shell of a man"
After his first day in a Washington, DC, courtroom where a jury will determine how much he owes two former Georgia election workers for defamation, former Donald Trump election attorney Rudy Giuliani still insists everything he said about the two women was true.