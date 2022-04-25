Residential Streets in Denver Flooded After Break in Large Water Main

Crews worked to repair a large broken water main which flooded residential streets in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood on April 24.

Denver Water said approximately two blocks were without water in the area of 45th and Perry due to a break on a 24-inch pipe. Water was also shut off at a nearby Regis University campus.

Video filmed by Patricia Billinger shows cars, a truck and multiple driveways covered in water. “It’s been a tough week in the Berkeley Park neighborhood. A fire, a transformer blow-out, now a flood…” Billinger wrote on her Twitter post. Credit: Patricia Billinger via Storyful