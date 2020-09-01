Resident Surveys Lake Charles Neighborhood Ravaged by Hurricane Laura

The National Guard delivered emergency supplies to residents of Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Monday, August 31, as locals surveyed the devastation left after the city was struck by Hurricane Laura.

Lake Charles suffered severe damage to buildings and homes after the hurricane made landfall early on August 27 as a category-four storm.

The National Guard was distributing emergency supplies such as food, water and ice on August 31 as many residents were left without basic services like electricity.

In this video, filmed by Patrick Shaheen, several buildings in Lake Charles can be seen with damaged roofs on the Monday, while felled trees can also be seen in the street. Credit: Patrick Shaheen via Storyful