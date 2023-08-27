Resident on Isle of Wight Captures 'Once in a Lifetime' Footage of Huge Waterspout

A resident on the Isle of Wight captured “once in a lifetime” footage of a huge waterspout off the island’s east coast on Saturday, August 26.

Footage recorded by Daniel Skudder shows the waterspout, which local media reported was confirmed by local forecasting services, on Saturday morning.

Skudder told Storyful the sight of the waterspout had left him in “complete awe”.

“I went to the top of the purpose-built climbing tower and captured a once in a lifetime footage of the waterspout,” Skudder said. Credit: Daniel Skudder via Storyful

