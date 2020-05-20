Reset Your Mindset - A Celebration of Mental Wellness in the Workplace

Join us on Wednesday May 27th at 5:00pmET for Reset Your Mindset at Work. It's a celebration of mental wellness in the workplace, and how companies are helping their employees through the COVID-19 pandemic. Special guests include Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and tennis superstar Serena Williams. We'll also hear from business leaders who will share their insights and experience on how we can emerge from this crisis stronger than before.

