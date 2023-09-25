You can reset your metabolism and lose weight with Platinum Wellness & Weight Loss
((SL Advertiser)) Platinum Wellness & Weight Loss can help you jumpstart your weight loss. Call (602) 866-8100, or go to SL.PlatinumWellness.net
((SL Advertiser)) Platinum Wellness & Weight Loss can help you jumpstart your weight loss. Call (602) 866-8100, or go to SL.PlatinumWellness.net
Coronation Street star Ian Puleston-Davies opens up on living with OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder).
Just because a supplements is derived from herbal products, doesn't automatically mean it's safe. St. John's Wort, goldenseal and green tea extract can all be dangerous.
"Bruce would really want us to be in the joy of what is," Emma said, during an emotional interview on Monday's 'Today' show
Some "healthy" foods are actually ultra-processed, but you can still incorporate them into a balanced diet, a dietitian said.
ReutersIn a letter sent on Friday, Mayor Dan Gelber of Miami Beach laid into presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, saying the governor’s advice to Florida residents under 65 to avoid the newly available COVID vaccine is “entirely based on the politics of the Republican primary and not on what’s best for [his] Florida constituents.”“I have seen politicians do many things I thought were expedient, political, or simply gutless,” Gelber wrote to DeSantis, “These days, people expect as much. But urging
Try as she might, Momina Reza finds that it's difficult to get her kids to be active and eat healthy foods. One of the biggest barriers for the single mom, who moved to Canada from Pakistan nearly seven years ago, is the cost. "I ask about different programs and their prices, they are high for me and so I cannot afford that," said Reza, who lives in Hamilton, Ont.'s Riverdale neighbourhood. Reza says her 11-year-old and five-year-old boys are "doing well," but she acknowledges that it's a "strug
Ordering salad may seem like a healthy choice, but that might not be the case. Here are the 15 unhealthiest salads you can get at restaurants.
TORONTO — Two people are dead and at least two others are injured after late-night shootings in Toronto's northwest end on Saturday. City police allege one group of people drove up to another shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive area and an unspecified number of shots were fired. Const. Victor Kwong would not say whether there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups, but says a 20-year-old man died at the scene. The first group drove away, but Kwong said
Here are the signs and symptoms of a stroke to be wary of.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ben Phillips’ childhood memories include basketball games with friends, and neighbors gathering in the summer shade at their St. Louis housing complex. He also remembers watching men in hazmat suits scurry on the roofs of high-rise buildings as a dense material poured into the air. “I remember the mist,” Phillips, now 73, said. “I remember what we thought was smoke rising out of the chimneys. Then there were machines on top of the buildings that were spewing this mist.” As Congr
Not every twinge is harmless.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu shot, the White House said Saturday. The White House physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo that Biden received both shots on Friday. O'Connor said Biden, 80, also was vaccinated several weeks ago against the respiratory illness known as RSV. “As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist
An adult male was rushed to Foothills Hospital in Calgary in "life threatening condition" after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub on Saturday evening, EMS has confirmed to CBC News. A spokesperson for EMS said responders received a call at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday for an adult male in medical distress.In a statement sent to CBC News on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Ship and Anchor said that when the incident occurred, two individuals with medical experience quickly stepped in and p
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved Canadian drugmaker Appili Therapeutics' liquid oral form of antibiotic drug metronidazole, offering an alternative to patients who have difficulty taking injections or pills. An injectable form of the drug, which is commonly used in the treatment of bacterial and parasitic infections, has been in shortage in the United States since early last year due to high demand and regulatory delays. Appili said its partner, privately-held Saptalis, will sell the newly approved form of the drug under the brand name Likmez in the United States.
Chaplain Joon Park is present at every death at the Florida hospital where he works, to counsel people in their last moments.
We spoke to the crème de la crème of the aesthetics world about the most popular treatments in their prestigious clinics. Read on to find out what's most requested
You might expect soy to be the ingredient that gets in the way of selling meat pizza, but in this case, it triggered a recall of thousands of pounds of food.
If you want to stop taking Ozempic for weight loss, experts say your hunger may return but you shouldn't experience any specific withdrawal symptoms.
Children across the country are waiting too long to see a specialist and get treatment, says a new report that highlights delays in surgery for scoliosis and the potential long-term effects on kids and the health-care system. The report by the Conference Board of Canada says four in 10 children have surgery after six months, the clinically recommended wait time. "Across provinces, our estimated percentage of patients receiving delayed surgical treatment beyond the recommended time frame ranges f
Do you plan on getting the flu or Covid-19 jab this winter?