Researchers say rising water temps impacting marine ecosystem

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — After two decades in the oilpatch, Shawn Hubbard was tired of layoffs and uncertainty about the future. "I was pretty much done with that after 20 years," he said. "Getting the rug pulled out from under you gets tiresome." Hubbard, 50, took a short, free course on installing solar panels in 2021 and was working in the field by the next summer. "I liked it a lot more," he said. "The hours were similar but the pay was better. "There's plenty of work in renewables." Plus, as oil and gas