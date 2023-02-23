Researchers looking into toxins that Blue-Green Algae release into the air

CBC

A French tourist in Whitehorse defied the odds last week when she fell through thin ice into a lake, several times, and still managed to pull herself out of the water to safety, unharmed. "I was super lucky. I know that if you don't drown, you get hypothermia and that's the other danger," said Raphaële Meignen. Meignen's misadventure began when she rented a car in Whitehorse to go do some solo exploring during a month-long stay with a friend. Visiting Yukon offered a chance to see a "real Canadi