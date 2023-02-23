Researchers looking into toxins that Blue-Green Algae release into the air
Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3lWjxoK In a fourth-floor Marine and Environmental Sciences lab at Florida Gulf Coast University, algae are the star of the show.
Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3lWjxoK In a fourth-floor Marine and Environmental Sciences lab at Florida Gulf Coast University, algae are the star of the show.
Recent storms in California have replenished reservoirs, but scientists caution people to not let images of seemingly abundant water levels fool them.
Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.
The tourist was a “beloved husband and father,” his family said.
A winter storm rolling over southern Ontario will make roads dangerously icy and could lead to widespread power outages.
A high-impact winter storm will target millions across southern Ontario Wednesday and Thursday, with significant icing, power outages and hazardous travel expected
A French tourist in Whitehorse defied the odds last week when she fell through thin ice into a lake, several times, and still managed to pull herself out of the water to safety, unharmed. "I was super lucky. I know that if you don't drown, you get hypothermia and that's the other danger," said Raphaële Meignen. Meignen's misadventure began when she rented a car in Whitehorse to go do some solo exploring during a month-long stay with a friend. Visiting Yukon offered a chance to see a "real Canadi
Spring Break 2023 is coming up and Free People launched a new FP Beach Swim collection just in time. Shop new FP bathing suits and swimwear today.
The city is urging Edmontonians to brace for extreme cold weather with temperatures expected to remain in the minus-20s today and Thursday, with wind chill values making it feel like –40 C. The extreme cold warning is in effect for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park — and for all of northern Alberta and much of the southeastern portion of the province, including the Lloydminster and Coronation areas. Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning early Wednesday. Temperatures will dip to
Concern has spread on social media over the sighting, but an expert tells Yahoo News UK it isn't what people think.
A quickly descending Pacific frontal system brought frigid temperatures and snow to British Columbia Tuesday evening, with cold weather expected to remain until Friday. In the Lower Mainland, Coquitlam, Burnaby Mountain and parts of the Fraser Valley have already seen some snow overnight on Tuesday. "For Vancouver, that will mean afternoon highs that stay around the freezing mark and overnight lows that could get down below –6 C," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. Temperatures across B.C
A major winter storm will strike southern Ontario Wednesday and Thursday, bringing significant ice accretion that threatens commutes and power lines, as well as heavy snow to some regions.
Two Florida divers freed sharks from a fishing line and destroyed the gear. Now they owe thousands of dollars to the fisherman it belonged to.
By most measures, Russia's year-long war in Ukraine has been an unremitting tragedy. For the climate, it's a little different.
Tukada, a four-month-old baby Asian elephant at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, had his first bubble bath on Saturday, February 11.Yaad, Tukada’s twin, “preferred to stay on dry ground” as his brother splashed around in an inflatable pool.Video posted by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, which they said was captured on Saturday, shows Tukada slipping and sliding in the bubble bath as Yaad watches.The zoo noted that “knowing how much baby elephants love water, it won’t be long before Yaad joins in the fun!” Credit: Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Storyful
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Calgary, along with the rest of the province. The weather agency issued the warning Wednesday afternoon, saying temperatures are expected to feel like -40 C with the wind chill in Calgary and southern Alberta over the next three days. The wind chill index is an approximate measure of how cold it feels during chilly, windy weather. The figures are based on the effects of wind velocity and low temperature on skin. "The wind chill may modera
A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed six people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities, Minnesota warned that the "historic" three-day storm will bring blowing and drifting snow. Updates.
A winter storm hit Toronto on Wednesday, bringing heavy snow to the city, slowing travel and prompting calls for people to stay home on Thursday. Some flights were delayed or cancelled at Pearson International Airport, the TTC made service changes, GO Transit will adjust its train service on Thursday, and drivers were urged to slow down on city streets and major highways in and around the Greater Toronto Area. The storm brought mixed precipitation but mainly snow, with the forecast calling for b
Alberta's four-year commitment to fund the maintenance of motorized recreation trails has pleased off-road enthusiasts, but rankled some people concerned about the environment. On Friday, Forestry, Parks and Tourism Minister Todd Loewen rumbled up to a Sherwood Park press conference in an off-highway vehicle (OHV) to announce $8 million in public funds will go to two trail maintenance organizations by 2026. "Our government understands that investing in a designated trail system helps protect our
Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell provides his latest storm forecast. Depending on where you live, the storm will bring freezing rain, ice pellets, a messy mix, or just snow beginning on Wednesday.