New research aimed at protecting wildland firefighters from cancer risk
Cancer is the number one cause of death in firefighters. A new study being led by the University of California research system is trying to find out why. Shehnaz Hussain with the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center and Derek Uwrin with UCLA will lead the study. The two scientists were awarded a California climate action grant for $1.9 billion to fund a comprehensive study that will look at everything from air samples to lifestyle information.