Rescues Carried Out as Mudslides Trap Residents in Orange County

A band of showers moved across California’s Central Coast and eastern Los Angeles County on Tuesday, December 14, causing mudslides that trapped residents in Silverado Canyon, officials said.

Residents were instructed to avoid the Modjeska, Silverado, and Williams canyons, where evacuation orders were in effect, according to the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA).

This footage released by the OCFA shows firefighters performing rescues in the area, they wrote.

Rain, wind gusts, and lightning were expected through the evening across parts of Los Angeles County, creating hazardous road conditions and debris flow in recent burn areas, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Orange County Fire Authority via Storyful