Rescues in Action: Axl and Ozzie

Four teenagers from the Greater Toronto Area were killed in a two-car crash in Huntsville Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). A 42-year-old woman from Huntsville also died as a result of the crash, police say. The teenagers were between the ages of 15 to 17 and were from Richmond Hill and North York, according to the OPP. Police received the call around 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a serious crash on Highway 60 near Hidden Valley Road, according to a news release issued