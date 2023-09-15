Rescuers waist-deep in water search for Libya survivors

STORY: The personnel are from Turkey’s interior ministry, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and looked for bodies under piles of collapsed buildings and floating debris.

A torrent washed away whole districts of Derna, a city in eastern Libya, on Sunday (September 10) night after two dams collapsed. Thousands were killed and thousands more are missing.

Various Turkish government agencies and non-governmental organizations have sent aid to the flood-hit city, including medical gear, ambulances, medicine and clothing.