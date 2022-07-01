Rescuers Search for Survivors After Serhiivka Apartment Tower Struck

Rescuers searched for survivors after an overnight strike in Serhiivka, Odesa Oblast, that officials said was carried out by Russia.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted a video and photographs on July 1 showing rescuers combing through the rubble of a high-rise building in the resort town, south of Odesa city.

The footage shows a person being carried out of the destroyed building by firefighters.

Storyful has not verified additional video in the post that shows yellow buildings, or interior footage.

Ukrainian officials said at least 18 people were killed in the strikes on the 9-storey residential tower in Serhiivka, and in further strikes in Odesa city. Credit: SES of Ukraine via Storyful