Rescuers Search Through Rubble Following Deadly Strike on Dnipro

A two-year-old girl was killed, and 22 other people injured, when an airstrike hit a residential area in Dnipro, Ukraine, on June 3, Dnipropetrovsk governor Sergey Lysak said.

At least five of those injured in the attack were childredn, according to Lysak.

The airstrike hit “between two two-story residential buildings,” according to a post on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Telegram page.

This footage was published by Zelensky, and shows rescuers on the scene. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful