Rescuers Search Dnipro Apartment Building Following Strike

At least nine people were killed and 64 injured in a strike on an apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) said at least 35 people were rescued from the site and crews were working to extinguish fires and stabilize structures.

Ukrainian officials blamed Russia for the strike.

Video filmed by the SES shows rescue efforts at the site on Saturday. Credit: SES Ukraine via Storyful