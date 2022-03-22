Rescuers search through debris of China Eastern crash

STORY: Debris and wreckage had been found and there were no sign of survivors, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Rescuers were scouring the wreckage and flight recorders over the night.

The plane was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong, when it crashed on Monday.

China Eastern said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, adding the cause of the crash was under investigation. Such accidents typically involve multiple factors and experts warned it was far too early to draw any conclusions on the potential causes, especially in light of the scarce information available.

The aircraft, with 123 passengers and nine crew on board, lost contact over the city of Wuzhou, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China and the airline said.

The flight left Kunming at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed, and had been due to land in Guangzhou at 3:05 p.m.