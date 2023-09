The Canadian Press

Canadians who are in Morocco say an earthquake that's killed more than 2,000 people and injured hundreds more in the North African country is "absolutely incredible" and "terrifying." Fiona Richards of Nelson, B.C., who's on vacation in the old part of Marrakech, said she and friends from Vancouver were in a home's open courtyard when the shaking started Friday. They weren't sure they were going to make it. "During the rumbling, we were hiding under a doorway clutching each other. We were terrif