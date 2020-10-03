Rescuers Parachute to Aid Ailing Mariner Floating at Sea off Hawaii

Rescuers with the Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing parachuted from a moving plane to aid a mariner who was in distress some 150 miles off the coast of Hawaii, according to official reports describing the September 28 rescue.

According to the US Coast Guard, which ferried the para rescue team in an HC-130 Hercules aircraft, the 73-year-old crewmember was experiencing a “medical emergency.”

Rescuers determined that the individual required additional assistance, and they were later evacuated by a Navy helicopter crew. According to local reports, the fisherman was in stable condition.

This footage shows rescuers parachuting down to the sea. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful