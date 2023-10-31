Rescuers Interrupted by Explosions While Working in Gaza City

Rescuers working in the south of Gaza City were interrupted by the sound of explosions on Tuesday, October 31, footage released by the Palestinian Civil Defense shows.

Footage shows rescuers working on a collapsed building when strikes can be heard.

Israeli forces were attacking Gaza City on Monday, according to reports, attempting to flush out Hamas forces from their underground tunnels.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Monday that 8,306 people had died in Israeli strikes since October 7, including 3,457 children. Credit: Palestinian Civil Defense via Storyful