Rescuers fear more trapped in India's bridge collapse

STORY: "We (have) resumed the operations with the help of our deep divers," said Commandant of National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), V. V. N. Prasanna Kumar.

The colonial-era suspension bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi was packed with sightseers - many in town to celebrate the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals - when it broke on Sunday (October 30) evening, sending people plunging about 10 meters (33 feet) into the water.

Indian army, navy, and national disaster response teams continued search operations as they removed waterweed to help the process, while locals gathered on the banks of the river.