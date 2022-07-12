Rescuers Catch Falling Kitten That Scaled City Hall Building in Virginia

Firefighters and animal control officers worked together to save a kitten that had scaled a Virginia city hall building, officials said on July 11.

Video taken by Harrisonburg Animal Care & Control shows the kitten clinging to the side of Harrisonburg City Hall on Monday. In a heart-stopping moment, the cat is seen falling several floors but luckily landing in an outstretched sheet held by people below.

The department said members of Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Tower 1 responded to the scene and helped rescue the cat, which “was safely contained and will be relaxing at the SPCA.”

Harrisonburg Animal Care & Control called it “another great teamwork day.” Credit: Harrisonburg Animal Care & Control via Storyful