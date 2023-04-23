Rescued sea lion 'Freeway' humanely euthanized at SeaWorld
The rescued sea lion known as "Freeway" was humanely euthanized on Friday after contracting a progressive disease in 2022, according to SeaWorld San Diego.
The rescued sea lion known as "Freeway" was humanely euthanized on Friday after contracting a progressive disease in 2022, according to SeaWorld San Diego.
Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, criticised the British media on Saturday over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a part behind her decision not to attend his coronation, her latest confrontation with the press. The Daily Telegraph reported Meghan had written to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family. It said the letter was sent following her 2021 comments in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the family had raised concerns about how dark her son's skin would be.
The actress shared a heartwarming picture alongside her father in an Instagram post on Friday
Six cattle in Madison County were found dead under suspicious circumstances, with "no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass," officials said.
The actress, now 94, tells PEOPLE about eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes, who died a recluse in 1976
A smiling Prince Louis has been photographed being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother ahead of his fifth birthday.
Nate Diaz choked a Logan Paul lookalike into unconsciousness in a New Orleans street brawl that appeared to involve Chase DeMoor.
“It was rolling around on the surface and just looked like it was having a good time really,” one of the witnesses said.
Ron DeSantis had a clear mission as he prepared to leave his governor’s mansion in Jacksonville, Florida for Washington this week.
The “Air” director confounded Drew Barrymore this week with a hard-to-stomach fact about his celebrity spouse.
The two had a day in the sun
Surveillance images show suspect carrying victim to a minivan
The monarch’s ‘mannerisms’ change when he is stressed
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are husband and wife. Today, the gymnast, 26, and her now-husband, 27, announced that they have officially tied the knot. And fortunately for fans, the pair shared plenty of photos on social media, complete with pics of Biles's stunning wedding dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles Owens (@simonebiles) In the first image of Biles's Instagram slideshow, the duo holds hands as Owens pumps his fist into the air in celebration. The Olympian
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a cozy stroll together in New York City wearing matching navy and white and holding hands.
Two men developed psychosis after becoming infected with Covid-19. One of them ultimately received treatment after his concerns were repeatedly dismissed, while the other died of a possible suicide. Now, their families are trying to raise awareness about the rare and devastating condition. Andrea Blanco reports
Canada is one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine in the war against Moscow's forces and has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies as well as wide-scale trade bans. "Due to the numerous instances of discrimination against Russian citizens ... in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend you refrain from traveling to this country for the purposes of tourism, education, and in the context of business relations," the Russian foreign ministry said in an advisory.
Aleasha Sullivan, 32, and Joshua Sandercock, 30, were found at her flat in Holcombe, Devon, in October 2021.
The ‘Morning Joe’ anchors often ridicule Ms Lake for her election-denying
Ukraine fears Russia's modified bombs that are cheap and effective substitutes for expensive guided missiles, says a report.
A woman in Denmark stumbled upon some of the Viking-era treasure — but it just kept going.