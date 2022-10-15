Rescued goat wants to eat all day long!

Floyd is a very happy goat now that he has found his forever home at the Black Dog Farm and Rescue. The other goats here would completely agree with Floyd too. Black Dog Farm and Rescue is a beautiful sanctuary in Texas where the most needy and the most hopeless animals find a second chance at life, love, and a forever home. Most of the animals that land here have been neglected, mistreated, or abandoned in some form until they were found by Jennifer and Jim and their family. Floyd was found on a very small property where nearly 20 goats shared less than 1/8th of an acre to graze and exercise. It's heart breaking to see animals so crowded and the stress that they experience under such conditions causes many health and psychological issues. It's cruelty to keep goats in a tiny enclosure. Floyd had grown big and was no longer cute enough for his owner. He was destined to end up wherever she could dump him and his life would be over soon after. As Jennifer and Jim negotiated for Floyd's freedom, it became clear that the rest of the goats needed to be rescued as well. Finn and Fergus were two males that were not needed because the owner had another male for breeding. They were considered worthless and disposable. They were added to the escape plan. The goat owner mentioned that "Roweena" was too crabby and no longer needed for breeding, so she was up for adoption. With the agreement that Roweena's daughter, "Fiona" be included, the owner reluctantly agreed. Fiona was worth keeping, but the package arrangement was agreeable. Roweena was worth less than nothing. Two more were headed for auction in the coming days and they were scooped up and named "Ronnie and Reggie Kray, after the legendary London mobsters of the 1950s. (All animals at Black Dog Farm and Rescue receive wonderful and imaginative names.) Two more goats had been bought as a 4H project and were suddenly unwanted. The "warden" of the little farm let them be included in this "prison break". In order to get rid of the unwanted animals, a few others were included and there were a total of 9 goats in the getaway vehicle when all was said and done. These goats enjoy nutritious food, ample room to run and play, and a parkour construction for mental stimulation. They respond to their names and they enjoy grazing freely in the sunshine. They have even been microchipped, as true pets often are. The goats enjoy visitors and a grocery delivery man who comes to the farm enjoys giving them treats and petting them on his rounds. These goats have long and healthy lives ahead of them,. And they even have a family. Black Dog Farm and Rescue seeks the perfect forever homes for all of their rescues and they carefully match animals to loving forever homes. Or else the animals simply don't leave. The most needy and comples cases will often find their forever homes here, in this little piece of heaven. They opened their sanctuary in Texas and began doing what seemed impossible. They heal the broken animals and care for the most desperate cases, giving them the chance that they deserve. Black Dog Farm and Rescue (Texas) can be found on Facebook. They do amazing work, which is only possible with the support of friends, family and other animal lovers. Please check out their page and consider helping them do the work that these little creatures so richly deserve.