Rescued Fox Cub Explores Its New Home

A rescued baby fox is one of the latest additions to the gang at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in New York.

Footage posted by the center, which is located in Otisville, shows the young gray fox exploring its new home.

The fox will be kept in its own space for some time, the center said. “He is too small to go in with our other foxes, but we are hoping to try to find a friend for him soon,” they said.

Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center nurtures its animal residents in the hope they can be returned to the wild.

The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

