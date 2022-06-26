Rescue workers remove body after Kyiv missile strikes

STORY: At least six people were wounded after missiles hit a residential building and kindergarten in the city centre, officials said.

Up to four explosions shook central Kyiv in the early hours, in the first such attack on the city in weeks.

Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said explosions heard later in other parts if Kyiv were air defenses destroying further incoming missiles.

Russia has stepped up air strikes on Ukraine this weekend, which has also seen the fall of a strategic eastern city to pro-Russian forces.

Life had been returning to normal in Kyiv after fierce resistance held off Russian advances in the early phase of the war, although air raid sirens regularly sound across the city.

There had been no major strikes on Kyiv since early June.