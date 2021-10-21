Rescue Teams Search for Victims After Landslide in North Indian Village

Uttarakhand Police rescue teams searched for eight people they said were buried by a landslide in northern India on October 20, after heavy rainfall led to deadly flooding in the region.

Police said the landslide occurred in the village of Sukna in the Nainital district of the state.

Flooding in Uttarakhand had killed at least 60 people by October 21, according to the Times of India.

The India Meteorological Department warned of continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through to Sunday.

Over 150 people have been killed by the widespread flooding across India and Nepal. Credit: SDRF Uttarakhand Police via Storyful