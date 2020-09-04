Rescue Teams Continue Searching Through Rubble in Beirut After Possible Pulse Detected

Rescue teams in Beirut were continuing on the morning of September 4 to search through the rubble of a building after a faint pulse signal was detected, one month after a devastating blast in the city destroyed thousands of homes.

A team from Chile detected signs of life on September 3, likely from a child, AlJazeera reported. What was likely to be a dead body was also detected in the rubble.

A volunteer rescuer told Timour Azhari, a local reporter, that they had yet to find anything, as they closed in on the target area.

A minute of silence was due to take place on September 4 at 6:07 pm, to mark one month since the explosion. Credit: Timour Azhari via Storyful