Rescue team saves dog on frozen mountain in Utah

STORY: Video obtained by Reuters showed the black dog Nala standing precariously on the edge of a mountain cliff after it was spotted by Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team via a drone camera.

A rescue crew was dispatched to Nala's location on the mountains and brought the animal safely down the slopes before safely reuniting it with its family. When found, Nala was cold and had sustained some minor injuries, but was otherwise able to make the journey down with the rescuers, according to officials.

Nala was separated from its owner while on a hike near Waterfall Canyon on Christmas Eve, the officials said.