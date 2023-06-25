Rescue Operations Underway in Chile After Heavy Rain Brings Flooding

Local officials issued evacuation orders to parts of central Chile, on Saturday, June 24, after heavy rain triggered severe flooding in the region.

Footage released early Saturday morning by the Chilean air force shows rescue operations in the village of La Palmilla, in the region on Maule.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities issued a red alert in the Maule region, warning of heavy rain and the possibility of landslides.

Thunderstorms were forecast to continue in the area into Sunday, according to Chile’s meteorological service. Credit: Fuerza Aerea de Chile via Storyful