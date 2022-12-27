Rescue ongoing in Philippines after deadly Xmas rains

STORY: Footage filmed by the Philippine Coast Guard on Monday (December 26) showed rescuers helping residents across waist-deep water in the town of Clarin in the southern Misamis Occidental province.

Rescue operations continued and damage to agriculture was being assessed, the head of the disaster agency in Clarin told a local radio station.

Most of the deaths were caused by drowning from flash floods after two days of heavy rains disrupted Christmas celebrations and forced more than 45,000 people to take shelter in evacuation centres, according to the disaster agency.