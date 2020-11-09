Rescue Efforts Continue in Honduras in Aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta

Rescue efforts by the Honduran Red Cross continued on November 8 after Tropical Storm Eta hit Central America as a Category 4 hurricane on November 3.

Local news reports said the storm killed 35 people, with dozens missing and thousands of homes damaged or destroyed.

According to UNFPA, more than 1.6 million people have been affected across the country, and 12,000 people were evacuated to shelters. Credit: Cruz Roja Hondureña via Storyful