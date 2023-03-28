Rescue Dogs Join Search Efforts After Deadly Landslide in Ecuador

Rescue dogs were deployed to search for missing people after at least seven were killed and 46 were unaccounted for following a landslide in Alausi, Ecuador, on March 26.

Footage released by the Quito Fire Department shows two dogs and firefighters on the debris pile as rescue efforts continued on March 27.

The fire department said the dogs were “able to detect the trail of trapped people and give indications of places where they could be found.” Credit: Quito Fire Department via Storyful