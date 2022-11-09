Rescue Dog Is Horse-Riding Natural in Hilarious TikTok Video

A rescue dog in Argentina has proven to be a natural on camera and on horseback, in a series of hilarious TikTok videos by the dog’s new owner, Diego Martin Cuadro.

In this video, the dog, named Preguntale, is seen posing regally on a horse while wearing a poncho in the rain.

According to Argentinian newspaper La Nacion, Cuadro came across Preguntale by chance in a field in 2016, and the pair soon became close – and an unexpected TikTok sensation.

“I didn’t think it was such a big deal,” Cuadro told the outlet, according to a machine translation. “For me it was fun. In the beginning I sent the recordings to my friends, and today he became famous,” he said.

“He’s very friendly and respectful, I appreciate having him in my life,” Cuadro said of Preguntale. Credit: Diego Martin Cuadro via Storyful