Rescue Dog Excitedly Rings Bell After Seeing Bears in Pool

A pet dog rang a bell to urge her owners to allow her to meet a bear family which was visiting their pool in Sierra Madre, California.

Tiffany Kress’s video shows the mother bear and two cubs taking a swim in their pool while their dog, Daisy, repeatedly rings her bell.

“I don’t think she can go out right now,” Kress said in the video. The bear family later leaves the pool as they finish their bath.

Kress, who said the video was recorded on July 9, told Storyful it was common to see bears in the area.

“Since the Bobcat Fire of September 2020, bear sightings have become more frequent as wildlife had to flee,” she said. Credit: Tiffany Kress via Storyful