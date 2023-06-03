Rescue Work Continues at Site of Deadly East India Train Collision

Search and rescue work continued near Balasore, in India’s Odisha state, on Saturday, June 3, after at least 238 people died and around 650 were hospitalized following a three-train collision on Friday, according to the local railway company.

An NDTV report said around 900 people were injured in total.

The collision occurred at around 6:55 pm local time on Friday, South Eastern Railway said on Saturday.

The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a stationary goods train, local media reported.

Prime Minister Narenda Modi will visit the scene of the collision near the city of Balasore on Saturday.

The cause of the collision has not been determined. Credit: @03NDRF via Storyful