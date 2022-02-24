Rescue Bears Tuck Into Some Juicy Watermelon at New York Wildlife Sanctuary

What better way for a bear to spend the day than a refreshing dip in a pond, followed by a delicious — and healthy — snack?

Footage from the Orphaned Wildlife Center, located in Otisville, New York, shows two rescue bears devouring some watermelon while enjoying a day at the facility’s pond.

“Fun day at the pond with our boys,” the center wrote in the video’s caption.

Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.

The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

This footage was first released in 2017 and features Kodiak bear Jimbo alongside fellow resident, Leo. Jimbo sadly passed away in 2018. The center described Jimbo as “extremely friendly with people and very good-natured”. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful