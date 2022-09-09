Republicans running for New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat describe type of senator they'd be at 2022 Granite State Debate

The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Goaltender Cayden Primeau has signed a US$2.67-million, three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Thursday. The one-way deal carries an average annual value of $890,000. Primeau, 23, was 1-7-1 in nine starts with the Habs last season, posting a 4.62 goals-against average and .868 save percentage. He also posted a 16-12-3 record in 33 games with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate, in 2021-22. Drafted in the seventh round (199th o