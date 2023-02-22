Republican presidential candidate Ramaswamy visits NH
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said he wants to create a "new American dream" by getting back to basics.
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said he wants to create a "new American dream" by getting back to basics.
Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 54th birthday by posting a childhood photo with her parents to Instagram and thanking fans for their birthday wishes.
SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro
Romney fired back at the far-right lawmaker's call for a "national divorce."
What is the 'orgasm gap' and how does being gay, straight or bisexual affect your chances of reaching climax?
Alexandra Daddario just dropped a mirror selfie on Instagram showing off her sculpted abs and legs in a bra and briefs. Alex loves acupuncture and hot yoga.
"I made a lot of people so much money off my body and I got the smallest cut off my own f---ing body," the singer said during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast
Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.
Pamela Anderson wore a cutout dress, posing “without makeup” in recent photos the “Baywatch” star shared to Instagram.
Royal couple were sent up in the latest episode of adult animated series
The ‘South Park’ episode appeared to mock the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Princess of Wales also tried her hand at flipping pancakes, with little success
An officer from Lancashire Police faces investigation over the case of young mother Kiena Dawes, who took her own life last July.
A belt made out of the scraps of her cropped T-shirt? Iconic.
"Not a word about failures and defeats. Blah blah blah, there's no point in listening anymore," Igor Girkin said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.
Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing for a possible attack on Iran’s nuclear installations in a series of secret high-level meetings with senior defence officials, according to a leaked report.
Toronto model Jessica Grossman is making waves online when it comes to advocating for ostomy awareness.
This is just the beginning of the couple's media empire.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak hinted about leaving the game show before ABC renewed the puzzle series for five more seasons. Read the latest show news and how fans reacted.
CNNCalling out Fox News on Tuesday for falsely smearing Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) after she was violently attacked, CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused the conservative cable giant of peddling a “blatant lie” that inspired deranged viewers to bombard the congresswoman with abusive calls.After Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building earlier this month by a violent repeat offender, the Minnesota lawmaker called for a crackdown on crime and recidivism. Fox News then followed up
Brit Hume is skeptical about the former president's prospects in the 2024 race.