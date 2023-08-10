Reports say many new educators quit within five years
Keeping first-year teachers on the job longer is a concern being raised by school districts across Maryland. According to a number of state and national education reports, many new teachers end up quitting their jobs within five years due to burnout and pay. As of Tuesday, Baltimore County is 268 teachers short. They expect that number to drop in the weeks leading up to the school year, but across the Baltimore region, districts are trying to keep more teachers on the job well beyond five years.